PCU John F. Kennedy General Quarters Drill

Lt. j.g. John Garcia, right, standing junior officer of the deck watch aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), speaks with Lt. Ward Wilkinson, from Ashland, Virginia, standing officer of the deck watch, about muster procedures during a routine general quarters drill, Dec. 16, 2025. This was the first general quarters drill aboard the ship, familiarizing Sailors with their assigned locations and roles. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)