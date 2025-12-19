PCU John F. Kennedy General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Collin Hall, from Great Bend, Kansas, assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), stands helmsman watch in the pilot house during a general quarters drill, Dec. 16, 2025. This was the first general quarters drill aboard the ship, familiarizing Sailors with their assigned locations and roles. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)