(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wright, Garrison Support Element lead for Powidz Military Community, stands before a U.S. and Polish flag backdrop during a Change of Command ceremony at Powidz, Poland, July 14, 2025. The event marked a key leadership transition for U.S. Army Garrison Poland and highlighted ongoing partnerships with host-nation military leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:57
    Photo ID: 9458584
    VIRIN: 250714-A-PO583-1019
    Resolution: 2550x1700
    Size: 382.54 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz
    USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    USAGPoland
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery