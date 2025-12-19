USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wright, Garrison Support Element lead for Powidz Military Community, stands before a U.S. and Polish flag backdrop during a Change of Command ceremony at Powidz, Poland, July 14, 2025. The event marked a key leadership transition for U.S. Army Garrison Poland and highlighted ongoing partnerships with host-nation military leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)