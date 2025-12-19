(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz [Image 1 of 2]

    Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Colts Cheerleaders with the Indianapolis Colts cheer team pose in front of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour at Powidz, Poland, Feb. 1, 2025. The event brought music, entertainment and stateside spirit to those stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Poland's Powidz Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:57
    Photo ID: 9458583
    VIRIN: 250201-A-PO583-1088
    Resolution: 2550x1236
    Size: 635.47 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    This work, Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz [Image 2 of 2], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz
    USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    USAGPoland

