Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz

Colts Cheerleaders with the Indianapolis Colts cheer team pose in front of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour at Powidz, Poland, Feb. 1, 2025. The event brought music, entertainment and stateside spirit to those stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Poland's Powidz Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)