Colts Cheerleaders with the Indianapolis Colts cheer team pose in front of a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour at Powidz, Poland, Feb. 1, 2025. The event brought music, entertainment and stateside spirit to those stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Poland's Powidz Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 05:57
|Photo ID:
|9458583
|VIRIN:
|250201-A-PO583-1088
|Resolution:
|2550x1236
|Size:
|635.47 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colts Spirit Meets Apache Power in Powidz [Image 2 of 2], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.