USAG Poland Change of Command anchors garrison on Eastern Flank

U.S. Army Col. Jeremy McHugh, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, left, takes part in the traditional "passing of the guidon" by receiving the USAG-Poland guidon from Tommy Mize, right, Director of Installation Management Command Europe, during the Garrison's change of command ceremony, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, July 15, 2025. Established on March 21, 2023, USAG Poland supports 7,500 American Soldiers across 12 sites, delivering quality infrastructure and services to enable V Corps readiness and stands as the Army's home on the Eastern Flank.

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland – U.S. Army Garrison Poland turned the page on its next chapter of leadership July 15, 2025, as Col. Jeremy McHugh assumed command from Col. Jesse Chace. McHugh will be the first commander with a two-year tenure.



Hosted by Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy R. Mize, the change of command ceremony on Camp Kosciuszko’s parade field drew Polish generals and local mayors from across the garrison’s constellation in Western Poland to mark the garrison’s key growth milestone.



“It is great to be back in the IMCOM-Europe family,” McHugh said during the ceremony. “If I’m being honest, it never truly felt like I left. I’m looking forward to serving USAG Poland and V Corps over the next few years.”



McHugh brings deep experience to the role, having previously commanded Area Support Activity–Black Sea from 2020 to 2022, a predecessor organization to what would later become U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea— USAG Poland’s subordinate garrison in Romania and Bulgaria. He most recently completed studies at the U.S. Naval War College.



“Jesse, you have done a truly amazing job here in Poland over the last year,” McHugh said. “That’ll make it much easier for me to be successful. It’ll also make it much more difficult to blame my predecessor for anything that goes wrong.”



Chace, who took command in 2024, led the garrison through continued expansion and maturity during a critical stage of its development. He emphasized the importance of the garrison’s multinational partnerships and future potential.



“We’ve grown by one full installation, opened the door for adult age dependents to join Soldiers in Poland, and taken Freedom Fest and the Army’s 250th birthday into the community,” Chace said. “Anchoring this garrison into Poland has been my proudest accomplishment.”



His tenure also included the creation of a Poland Provided Logistic Support (PPLS) fusion cell—a key tool for service delivery across the garrison, the launch of the “Destination of Choice” working group for Poznań that’s setting the conditions for the accompaniment of school-aged dependents, and the garrison’s shared recognition with the Republic of Poland in the 2024 Army Community Partnership Award, the first time a foreign nation received the honor alongside a U.S. garrison.



“I love this city. I love this country and all its cities and villages and people,” Chace said. “You have convinced me that every USAG Poland site where we have U.S. Soldiers, is a place they can thrive and enjoy Poland’s incredible culture.”



Established in 2023, USAG Poland supports more than 7,500 Soldiers across 12 sites in three military communities: Powidz, Świętoszów, and Drawsko Pomorskie. The garrison enables V Corps’ forward presence and integrates with Polish Garrison Support Units and tactical commanders across the country.



As he concluded his remarks, Chace praised his successor’s fit for the mission: “I look forward to tracking the great heights my friend Jeremy will take you to. There’s no better man for this job. This team and its constituents deserve someone who knew they wanted to be here over any other command.”



