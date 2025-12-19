(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Governor activates 100 Washington National Guardsmen to support King County through holidays

    Governor activates 100 Washington National Guardsmen to support King County through holidays

    KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard Soldiers complete administrative requirements for state active duty at Kent Armory, in Kent, Wash., Dec. 20, 2025. Following heavy flooding earlier this month, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson authorized the activation of 100 Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team to support King County over the holidays. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:00
    activation
    state active duty
    domestic response
    3-161
    Army National Guard
    WAFloodsupport2025

