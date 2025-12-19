Governor activates 100 Washington National Guardsmen to support King County through holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Washington National Guard Soldiers complete administrative requirements for state active duty at Kent Armory, in Kent, Wash., Dec. 20, 2025. Following heavy flooding earlier this month, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson authorized the activation of 100 Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team to support King County over the holidays. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)