Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony

Members of the 8th Fighter Wing pose with Kris “Santa Claus” Kringle in front of the base tree at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. Santa’s appearance during the ceremony was made possible with help from Wolf Pack firefighters assigned to the 8th Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
