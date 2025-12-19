(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony

    Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda “Wolf Chief” Aaron, 8th FW command chief, address the Wolf Pack during a base tree lighting ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony the 8th FW command team emphasized the importance of fostering community, resiliency and spirit as Kunsan’s missions continue in the face of the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9458376
    VIRIN: 251205-F-JD534-3034
    Resolution: 7293x4862
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing, tree lighting, ceremony, community, winter

