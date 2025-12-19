Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda “Wolf Chief” Aaron, 8th FW command chief, address the Wolf Pack during a base tree lighting ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony the 8th FW command team emphasized the importance of fostering community, resiliency and spirit as Kunsan’s missions continue in the face of the winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)