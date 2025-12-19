U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda “Wolf Chief” Aaron, 8th FW command chief, invite the youngest member of the Wolf Pack to pull a lever to light the base tree at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Military installations across the globe participate in events like this one giving military members who may be separated from loved ones during the holiday season a sense of community and spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 00:08
|Photo ID:
|9458377
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-JD534-3049
|Resolution:
|5412x3608
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack welcomes winter through base tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.