    Yokota Airmen receive Japan Defense Cooperation Medal [Image 6 of 6]

    Yokota Airmen receive Japan Defense Cooperation Medal

    CAMP NARASHINO, CHIBA, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Ishihara Yoshitaka, 1st Airborne Brigade commanding general, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Casulli, outgoing 36th Airlift Squadron chief of theater engagement, pose for a photo during the Japan Defense Cooperation Medal ceremony at Camp Narashino, Dec. 18, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan, and underscored the shared commitment to cooperation and mutual respect that strengthens operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9458301
    VIRIN: 251218-F-MU566-1191
    Resolution: 3687x2656
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP NARASHINO, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    This work, Yokota Airmen receive Japan Defense Cooperation Medal [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Achievement
    JGSDF
    374 AW
    36 AS
    Ceremony
    Medal

