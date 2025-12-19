Yokota Airmen receive Japan Defense Cooperation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Ishihara Yoshitaka, 1st Airborne Brigade commanding general, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Buchholtz, 36th Airlift Squadron commander, pose for a photo during the Japan Defense Cooperation Medal ceremony at Camp Narashino, Dec. 18, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the enduring alliance between the U.S. and Japan, and underscored the shared commitment to cooperation and mutual respect that strengthens operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)