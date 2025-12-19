250918-N-FT324-8042. ROTA, Spain (September 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Brooke Ahlstrom, Chief Dental Officer within the Directorate for Dental Services, demonstrates the use of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) on a patient. The CBCT system provides advanced 3D imaging capabilities that improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning for dental and craniofacial care. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Javier Burgueno)
Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness
