Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

250918-N-FT324-8042. ROTA, Spain (September 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Brooke Ahlstrom, Chief Dental Officer within the Directorate for Dental Services, demonstrates the use of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) on a patient. The CBCT system provides advanced 3D imaging capabilities that improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning for dental and craniofacial care. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Javier Burgueno)