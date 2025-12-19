Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-FT324-4974. ROTA, Spain (September 18, 2025) – Sailors within the Directorate for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota gather around the command’s new cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) machine. The advanced imaging technology enhances diagnostic capabilities and supports comprehensive dental care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Javier Burgueno)