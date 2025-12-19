(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    250918-N-FT324-4974. ROTA, Spain (September 18, 2025) – Sailors within the Directorate for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota gather around the command’s new cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) machine. The advanced imaging technology enhances diagnostic capabilities and supports comprehensive dental care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Javier Burgueno)

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness
    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Dental Readiness
    Defense Health Agency
    Military Healthcare
    Warfighter Readiness
    Medical Innovation
    Mission Ready Care
    Forward Deployed Medicine

