250918-N-FT324-4974. ROTA, Spain (September 18, 2025) – Sailors within the Directorate for Dental Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota gather around the command’s new cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) machine. The advanced imaging technology enhances diagnostic capabilities and supports comprehensive dental care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Third Class Javier Burgueno)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 15:22
|Photo ID:
|9457853
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-FT324-4974
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness
Department of the Navy