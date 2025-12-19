Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

Spain, ROTA – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota recently upgraded its Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) unit, strengthening its ability to provide high-quality, three-dimensional radiographs essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The modernization builds on the hospital’s existing imaging resources, improving efficiency and expanding diagnostic capabilities for service members and their families.



“This upgrade significantly strengthens our ability to deliver world-class care,” said Capt. Rodney Scott, Endodontist, working within the Directorate for Dental Services at USNH Rota. “By advancing our imaging capabilities here in Rota, we’re ensuring that warfighters and their families receive the same standard of precision diagnostics and treatment planning available at leading stateside facilities, directly enhancing mission readiness and community health overseas.”



The CBCT system offers detailed 3D images while reducing radiation exposure compared to conventional CT scans. These enhancements support earlier detection and more precise treatment of complex dental, craniofacial, and maxillofacial conditions, directly contributing to warfighter readiness and family health.



The project aligns with the Defense Health Agency’s and Navy Medicine’s focus on sustaining a medically ready force through technology, innovation, and collaboration. The upgrade was a collaborative effort between Dental, Biomedical Engineering, and Facilities Management, in coordination with local vendors. Their teamwork reflects the Navy’s commitment to maintaining advanced medical capabilities for forward-deployed forces.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, USNH Rota plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of approximately 8,400 service members and their families through reliable, mission-ready care.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil.