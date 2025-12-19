(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250918-N-FT324-8042. ROTA, Spain (September 22, 2025) – Cmdr. Brooke Ahlstrom, Chief...... read more read more

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.22.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    Spain, ROTA – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota recently upgraded its Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) unit, strengthening its ability to provide high-quality, three-dimensional radiographs essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The modernization builds on the hospital’s existing imaging resources, improving efficiency and expanding diagnostic capabilities for service members and their families.

    “This upgrade significantly strengthens our ability to deliver world-class care,” said Capt. Rodney Scott, Endodontist, working within the Directorate for Dental Services at USNH Rota. “By advancing our imaging capabilities here in Rota, we’re ensuring that warfighters and their families receive the same standard of precision diagnostics and treatment planning available at leading stateside facilities, directly enhancing mission readiness and community health overseas.”

    The CBCT system offers detailed 3D images while reducing radiation exposure compared to conventional CT scans. These enhancements support earlier detection and more precise treatment of complex dental, craniofacial, and maxillofacial conditions, directly contributing to warfighter readiness and family health.

    The project aligns with the Defense Health Agency’s and Navy Medicine’s focus on sustaining a medically ready force through technology, innovation, and collaboration. The upgrade was a collaborative effort between Dental, Biomedical Engineering, and Facilities Management, in coordination with local vendors. Their teamwork reflects the Navy’s commitment to maintaining advanced medical capabilities for forward-deployed forces.

    Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, USNH Rota plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of approximately 8,400 service members and their families through reliable, mission-ready care.

    For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:22
    Story ID: 555180
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness
    Upgraded 3D Imaging Technology Enhances Innovation and Warfighter Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Dental Readiness
    Defense Health Agency
    Military Healthcare
    Warfighter Readiness
    Medical Innovation
    Mission Ready Care
    Forward Deployed Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version