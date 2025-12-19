(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm [Image 3 of 3]

    A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm, a native of Savannah, Georgia, is one of three fallen Soldiers being honored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, with a hydrographic survey vessel named in his memory.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    Savannah Harbor
    USACE Savannah District
    Brunswick Harbor
    hydrographic survey vessels
    Vessel Dedication Ceremony
    Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm

