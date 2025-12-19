A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, prepares to dedicate a new hydrographic survey vessel in Chisholm’s name, the tribute is more than symbolic. It’s an opportunity for the world to know the man behind the uniform—and the legacy he left behind.



Early Life in Savannah



Chisholm grew up in a small home in the Fellwood Homes housing project, the youngest of four siblings—three boys and one girl.



“We didn’t have much growing up in Fellwood Homes,” said Chisholm’s older brother, retired Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Wilson. “But we had love.”



Despite the challenges of their upbringing, Wilson said Chisholm carried himself with gratitude, humility, and a presence that made others feel seen.



“He was shy at first, but once he got comfortable, he could light up a room,” said Wilson. “Always cracking jokes, always making people laugh. As the oldest brother, I was his opposite in many ways, but we learned a lot from each other.”



A natural competitor, Chisholm was active in sports and played varsity basketball at Groves High School in Savannah. Though his mother, Sharon Wilson, never finished high school, she pushed her children to succeed—and Chisholm took that to heart.



“He was the only one of us to graduate high school, and he was determined not to repeat the mistakes he saw around him,” said Wilson. “My nephews and older people looked up to him because he motivated them to do better.”



A Call to Serve



After graduating from high school, Chisholm attended Savannah State University for two years before ultimately deciding to follow in his brother’s footsteps and join the military.



“He visited me in Germany after I joined the military, stayed for a couple of months, and saw how much fun it was and how he could still do the things he loved and be around people,” said Wilson.



Inspired by his brother’s service and his time abroad, Chisholm committed himself to the same path.



“When he joined the Army, I was already a sergeant—his goal was to surpass me and build a better life for his family,” Wilson said. “He found out he was going to be a dad, and that became his purpose. His daughters, Laionna and Chi’Kiyah, were everything to him.”



In 2002, Chisholm was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson, Colorado, serving as a gunner on an M1A2 Abrams tank. He and Wilson served together during Chisholm’s first tour in Iraq before returning stateside. In 2005, Chisholm deployed again—this time to Tal Afar, Iraq.



Reflecting on their last conversation before Chisholm’s second deployment, Wilson said, “He told me, ‘If anything happens to me, take care of mine like they’re yours.’” He was a tanker, so I would always tell him that he was good. He loved his job, and he loved being a soldier.”



Courage and Sacrifice



As a gunner with the 2nd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment—known as the “Brave Rifles”—Chisholm played a vital role in coalition efforts to dismantle insurgent networks and protect civilians during a volatile phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom III.



On Veterans Day—Nov. 11, 2005—Chisholm was on a combat patrol in Tal Afar when multiple improvised explosive devices detonated near his platoon sergeant’s tank. He was killed in the blast, giving his life in the service of others.



Chisholm’s death was a profound loss, not only to his unit but to his family and community, who remember him as a humble warrior with a deep sense of duty and courage beyond his years.



“I didn’t fully grasp the depth of my brother’s impact until after he was gone—reading messages from strangers, hearing heartfelt stories, and watching both officers and enlisted Soldiers come to honor him,” said Wilson. “As someone who understands the rank structure, I know that kind of respect doesn’t come lightly. Seeing how many people showed up to honor him meant the world to our family.”



A Legacy That Floats



Nearly two decades later, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ensuring Chisholm’s legacy lives on—this time through a new mission. A survey vessel named in his honor will soon join the Corps’ fleet to support civil works and infrastructure projects along U.S. waterways.



Though the vessel will navigate peaceful waters rather than combat zones, its mission remains rooted in protection and service—values that defined Chisholm’s life.



Jim Bodenrader, a maintenance and mobile equipment operations supervisor for the Savannah District Depot, said that when selecting a namesake for the vessel, it was important to find someone who’s life and sacrifice has a connection to the Savannah area since the vessel will serve the Savannah and Brunswick Harbors.



“When I saw that Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm had graduated from Groves High School, it just felt like a natural fit,” said Bodenrader. “His story stood out. Some people think heroism must look like a movie—something dramatic. But in my eyes, raising your hand, serving your country, and giving your life is the ultimate sacrifice.”



Bodenrader said the vessel reflects the kind of Soldier Chisholm was.



“Chisholm was a tank guy—strong, dependable, built for tough missions—and this vessel reflects that same spirit,” said Bodenrader. “It’s stout, versatile, and capable of reaching isolated areas for missions other (boats) can’t perform. In a way, it carries a part of who he was.”



Wilson said he looks forward to seeing the vessel in person and he is proud of his brother’s legacy.



“Tyrone’s legacy is truly inspirational,” said Wilson. “The fact that something is being dedicated in his honor—and it’s happening right in Savannah, where the community once rallied to name a street after him—that’s powerful. That’s history. When I got that call from the Corps of Engineers, I knew his impact was still alive. After 20 years, people are still saying his name. That kind of legacy doesn’t happen unless you’ve truly made a difference.”