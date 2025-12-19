Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm, shown with his basketball team during his senior year at Groves High School in Savannah, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9457839
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-FL297-6272
|Resolution:
|1179x1069
|Size:
|141.61 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm [Image 3 of 3], by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy that Floats: Remembering Sgt. Tyrone Chisholm
No keywords found.