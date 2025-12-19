2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Kimo Martinez, Air Force ROTC Detachment 825, addresses his family and guests during his winter commissioning ceremony at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Dec. 21, 2025. Martinez was commissioned and pinned by his family following the Oath of Office administered by his father, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kato Martinez. The Martinez family survived the 2016 terrorist attack at Brussels Airport, which killed Kimo’s mother and left several family members injured. (U.S. Air Force photo Ismael Ortega)