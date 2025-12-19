(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force [Image 23 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Kimo Martinez, Air Force ROTC Detachment 825, addresses his family and guests during his winter commissioning ceremony at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Dec. 21, 2025. Martinez was commissioned and pinned by his family following the Oath of Office administered by his father, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kato Martinez. The Martinez family survived the 2016 terrorist attack at Brussels Airport, which killed Kimo’s mother and left several family members injured. (U.S. Air Force photo Ismael Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9457841
    VIRIN: 251221-F-SB143-9586
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force [Image 23 of 23], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force
    2nd Lt Kimo Martinez commissions to Space Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery