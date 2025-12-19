Hotel Company Table Two

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, display their platoon's ammo cans on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Table 2 evaluates recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live fire while in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)