    Hotel Company Table Two [Image 5 of 6]

    Hotel Company Table Two

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt William Demars, a range safety officer, with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, hands a recruit their ammunition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Table 2 evaluates recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live fire while in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9457667
    VIRIN: 251222-M-BA951-1005
    Resolution: 3828x5373
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Table Two [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill Instructor, Range, Table Two, ERR, MCRDPI, Recruit

