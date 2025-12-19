Clips of 5.56-millimeter ammunition stacked up before being distributed to U.S. Marine Corps recruits, with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, while conducting Table 2 pre-qualification and qualification courses-of-fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Table 2 evaluates recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live fire while in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9457623
|VIRIN:
|251222-M-BA951-1004
|Resolution:
|4045x3126
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Table Two [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.