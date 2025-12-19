(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CASCOM sends 8,000 AIT Soldiers home for the holidays

    CASCOM sends 8,000 AIT Soldiers home for the holidays

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The daughter of a U.S. Army Quartermaster School Advanced Individual Training Soldier runs to greet her Soldier father Dec. 18 at the POV control node on Fort Lee, Va. Fort Lee-based trainees have the option to leave AIT for the two-week holiday period, providing an opportunity to reconnect Soldiers with their families and to share their Army story with the public and their communities. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025
    VIRIN: 251218-A-ER536-9850
    Location: US
