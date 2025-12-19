CASCOM sends 8,000 AIT Soldiers home for the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Ordnance School Advanced Individual Training Soldiers check in at the airport control node prior to flying home Dec. 17 at the Richmond International Airport, Va. Fort Lee-based trainees have the option to leave AIT for the two-week holiday period, providing an opportunity to reconnect Soldiers with their families and to share their Army story with the public and their communities. (U.S. Army photo by Dani Johnson)