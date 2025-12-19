NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior noncommissioned officers with the 1st Cavalry Division attended a briefing on the roles of command sergeants major and sergeants major in a tactical environment at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025. The session was part of a daylong Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development event designed to strengthen leadership cohesion and reinforce readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)