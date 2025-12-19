(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone

    NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Senior noncommissioned officers with the 1st Cavalry Division attended a briefing on the roles of command sergeants major and sergeants major in a tactical environment at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025. The session was part of a daylong Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development event designed to strengthen leadership cohesion and reinforce readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 12:13
    Photo ID: 9457193
    VIRIN: 251219-A-DD333-9674
    Resolution: 4910x3276
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone [Image 3 of 3], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    growth
    First Team
    NCOPD
    Backbone of the Army
    Live the legend
    NCO

