NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone

Senior noncommissioned officers with the 1st Cavalry Division attended a briefing on the roles of command sergeants major and sergeants major in a tactical environment at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025. The session was part of a daylong Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development event designed to strengthen leadership cohesion and reinforce readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 12:13
|Photo ID:
|9457189
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-DD333-5946
|Resolution:
|5048x3365
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
