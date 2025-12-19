(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone [Image 1 of 3]

    NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Senior noncommissioned officers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division gather for lunch during a daylong Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development event on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025. The working lunch fostered discussion on leadership priorities and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 12:13
    This work, NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone [Image 3 of 3], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS

