Senior noncommissioned officers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division gather for lunch during a daylong Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development event on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025. The working lunch fostered discussion on leadership priorities and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 12:13
|Photo ID:
|9457184
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-DD333-5430
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOPD: Sharpening the Backbone [Image 3 of 3], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.