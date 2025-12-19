2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March

U.S Marines with 2nd Marine Division celebrate after completing a Norwegian ruck march on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2025. The 18.64-mile foot march, typically held in Norway, was held to assess Marines’ ability to move under full load over an extended distance, build unit cohesion, and enhance readiness in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26 alongside Norwegian military partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|12.19.2025
|12.22.2025 12:07
|9457174
|251219-M-FL591-1361
|6119x3442
|12.78 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
