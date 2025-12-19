(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division speak with a Dutch Marine, center, with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, after completing a Norwegian ruck march on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2025. The 18.64-mile foot march, typically held in Norway, was held to assess Marines’ ability to move under full load over an extended distance, build unit cohesion, and enhance readiness in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26 alongside Norwegian military partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 12:07
    Photo ID: 9457173
    VIRIN: 251219-M-FL591-1274
    Resolution: 5643x3762
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion Completes the Norwegian Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck
    2nd MARDIV
    Exercise Cold Response
    Readiness
    2nd RECON
    Norwegian Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery