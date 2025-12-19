C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Manuel Valle, Fleet Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas, Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet Command Master Chief Hidenori Sasaki, and Self Defense Fleet Commander in Chief Vice Adm. Katsushi Omachi speak at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)