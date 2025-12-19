(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree [Image 6 of 6]

    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    From left to right, U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Manuel Valle, Fleet Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas, Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet Command Master Chief Hidenori Sasaki, and Self Defense Fleet Commander in Chief Vice Adm. Katsushi Omachi speak at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 22:59
    VIRIN: 251210-N-WM182-1069
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday
    JMSDF
    C7F
    Culture Exchange
    allies and partners

