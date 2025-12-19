(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff Command Master Chief Manuel Valle decorates a tree at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 22:59
    Photo ID: 9456660
    VIRIN: 251210-N-WM182-1061
    Resolution: 4602x3287
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree
    C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    JMSDF
    C7F
    Culture Exchange
    allies and partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery