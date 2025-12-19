Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force decorate a tree at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 22:59
|Photo ID:
|9456649
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-WM182-1046
|Resolution:
|5676x3784
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.