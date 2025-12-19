C7F and JMSDF Personnel Decorate a Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force decorate a tree at the Japan Maritime Self Defense Fleet headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)