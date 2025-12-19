Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250613-N-FT324-4954. ROTA, Spain (June 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota present the colors during the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball. The Color Guard represents Navy pride, professionalism, and tradition, honoring the service’s 250-year legacy while inspiring today’s Sailors to uphold the highest standards. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by LCDR Alicia Sacks)