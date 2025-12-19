(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    250613-N-FT324-4954. ROTA, Spain (June 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota present the colors during the command’s Hospital Corpsman Ball. The Color Guard represents Navy pride, professionalism, and tradition, honoring the service’s 250-year legacy while inspiring today’s Sailors to uphold the highest standards. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by LCDR Alicia Sacks)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9456331
    VIRIN: 250613-N-FT324-4954
    Resolution: 5120x3414
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service
    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    Department of the Navy

    Color Guard
    Navy Medicine
    United States Navy
    Navy Pride
    Military Ceremony
    Honoring Tradition
    Naval Traditions
    Navy250
    Sailors
    Service And Honor

