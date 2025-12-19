Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250910-N-FT324-7797. ROTA, Spain (September 10, 2025) — Sailors from Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250910-N-FT324-7797. ROTA, Spain (September 10, 2025) — Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Naval Station Rota, and the Spanish Navy serve as members of the Color Guard during a ceremony on base. The joint Color Guard highlights the enduring partnership between U.S. and Spanish forces while honoring Navy tradition, professionalism, and a 250-year legacy of service. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (October 1, 2025). The Navy Color Guard stands as a living link between past and present Sailors, honoring those who have served while inspiring those who continue the mission today. As the United States Navy commemorates its 250th year of service, the tradition carries even deeper meaning, reminding Sailors that they are part of a legacy of honor, service, and discipline that began in 1775.

At Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, a dedicated group of Sailors volunteer their time to serve on the command’s Color Guard team. These Sailors commit beyond their primary duties to uphold one of the Navy’s most visible and respected traditions, reinforcing teamwork, professionalism, and pride across the command.

“Volunteering with the Color Guard is an incredible honor,” said Hospital Corpsman Third Class Paige Stallings, assigned to the multi service inpatient ward. “It’s more than presenting the flag. It’s about embodying the values of our Navy and our nation with pride, integrity, and respect. Every time we take part, it reminds us of the standards we commit to uphold in uniform and in life every single day.”

A Navy Color Guard is a ceremonial team of Sailors entrusted with presenting and safeguarding the national and Navy flags during official events. The tradition dates back to the Revolutionary War, when protecting the colors on the battlefield was a sacred duty and a rallying point for troops. Today, Sailors carry that legacy forward through ceremonial service, honoring the sacrifices of those who came before them while inspiring the next generation.

As the Navy marks 250 years of service, NMRTC Rota’s Color Guard continues to represent the enduring strength of that legacy. Their commitment demonstrates that pride, professionalism, and respect remain timeless hallmarks of naval service.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, while supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of medical expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.