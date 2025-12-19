Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250910-N-FT324-7797. ROTA, Spain (September 10, 2025) — Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Naval Station Rota, and the Spanish Navy serve as members of the Color Guard during a ceremony on base. The joint Color Guard highlights the enduring partnership between U.S. and Spanish forces while honoring Navy tradition, professionalism, and a 250-year legacy of service. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)