250910-N-FT324-7797. ROTA, Spain (September 10, 2025) — Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Naval Station Rota, and the Spanish Navy serve as members of the Color Guard during a ceremony on base. The joint Color Guard highlights the enduring partnership between U.S. and Spanish forces while honoring Navy tradition, professionalism, and a 250-year legacy of service. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|09.10.2025
Date Posted: 12.21.2025
|9456332
VIRIN: 250910-N-FT324-7797
|1600x1200
Size: 317.15 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|5
|0
Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service
