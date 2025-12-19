(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    250910-N-FT324-7797. ROTA, Spain (September 10, 2025) — Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Naval Station Rota, and the Spanish Navy serve as members of the Color Guard during a ceremony on base. The joint Color Guard highlights the enduring partnership between U.S. and Spanish forces while honoring Navy tradition, professionalism, and a 250-year legacy of service. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9456332
    VIRIN: 250910-N-FT324-7797
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 317.15 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service
    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring Tradition: NMRTC Rota Sailors Uphold Navy Pride Through Color Guard Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Navy Medicine
    United States Navy
    Navy Pride
    Military Ceremony
    Honoring Tradition
    Naval Traditions
    Navy250
    Sailors
    Service And Honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery