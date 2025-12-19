31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Navy Sailors man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moors in Da Naang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62): and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Naang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)