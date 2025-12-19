(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 31st MEU Mans the Rails upon arrival in Vietnam [Image 7 of 8]

    The 31st MEU Mans the Rails upon arrival in Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Navy Sailors man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moors in Da Naang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62): and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Naang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9456110
    VIRIN: 251208-M-MH864-1188
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 31st MEU Mans the Rails upon arrival in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremonial
    readiness
    Partnered
    lethality
    INDOPACIFIC
    Manning the Rails

