U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Navy Sailors man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) moors in Da Naang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62): and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Naang, Vietnam for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 08:48
|Photo ID:
|9456109
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-MH864-1133
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.