USS Annapolis (SSN 760) return to Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conducts mooring operations as it returns to Naval Base Guam, Dec. 19, 2025. Annapolis returns to Guam following a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
USS Annapolis Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment
