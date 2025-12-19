USS Annapolis Returns to Guam Following Indo-Pacific Deployment

Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, returning to its homeport after completing a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 19, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) — Los Angeles–class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returned to its homeport at Naval Base Guam following a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 19, 2025.



“USS Annapolis delivered outstanding results, completing an exceptional deployment that showcased the operational readiness of the Pacific undersea force,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “The crew’s disciplined execution was central to their success and clearly reflects the strength of our forward-deployed posture in support of our mission in the Indo-Pacific. True to their motto, ‘Born Free, Hope to Die Free,’ the Sailors of Annapolis remained professional, focused, and effective in every task. Well done, team—welcome home.”



During the deployment, Annapolis conducted a range of missions that strengthened national security, enhanced maritime operational capabilities, and reinforced the strategic value of forward-deployed submarines operating at the tip of the spear. The submarine also conducted a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan, reinforcing the United States’ enduring commitment to the region.



“No matter the mission, this crew executed with precision and professionalism,” said Cmdr. Clint Emrich, commanding officer of USS Annapolis (SSN 760). “Their readiness, discipline, and teamwork were the foundation of a successful deployment, and every Sailor played a role in delivering results. I’m proud of how this crew performed and how they represented Annapolis throughout the Indo-Pacific.”



During the deployment, 30 Sailors assigned to Annapolis earned their submarine warfare insignia—commonly known as “dolphins” or “fish”. The insignia signifies qualification to operate at the highest standards of the undersea force and reflects mastery of submarine systems, watch stations, and mission execution.



Annapolis’ return was marked by the Navy’s time-honored “first kiss” and “first hug” traditions, with Senior Chief Machinist Mate (Nuclear) Chris Mahmood receiving the first kiss and Chief Fire Control Technician Isaiah King receiving the first hug.



Commissioned April 11, 1992, Annapolis is the fourth ship in U.S. Navy history to be named for Annapolis, Maryland, home of the United States Naval Academy. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines operate forward in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.