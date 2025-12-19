USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returns to Naval Base Guam following an Indo-Pacific deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) - Families of Sailors wait as Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returns to Naval Base Guam, Dec. 19, 2025. Annapolis returns to Guam following a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)