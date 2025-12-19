Col. Achim Hesse, German liaison to the Combined Arms Command, grills bratwursts to sell during the Christkindlmarkt, held after the German Advent service, Dec. 10, 2025, outside Memorial Chapel at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office)
German Advent service, Christkindlmarkt celebrate season, community friendships at Fort Leavenworth
