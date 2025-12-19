German Advent service, Christkindlmarkt celebrate season, community friendships at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Sean Bergosh | Community members sing hymns, including “Lift Up Your Heads, Ye Mighty Gates”...... read more read more Photo By Sean Bergosh | Community members sing hymns, including “Lift Up Your Heads, Ye Mighty Gates” (Macht hoch die Tür); “O Come, All Ye Faithful” (Herbei, o ihr Gläub’gen); and "Silent Night" (Stille Nacht), in alternating verses of German and English during a bilingual Advent service hosted by Fort Leavenworth's German military community, Dec. 10, 2025, at Memorial Chapel at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Fort Leavenworth's German military community hosted a bilingual Advent service filled with traditional German hymns Dec. 10, 2025, in Memorial Chapel.



German Military Chaplain (Militärpfarrer) Marvin Döbler performed the service with help from Military Chaplain Assistant (Militärseelsorgeassistentin) Ute Schenk, who were guests from the German Evangelical Military Chaplaincy based at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Hymns sung during the service included “Lift Up Your Heads, Ye Mighty Gates” (Macht hoch die Tür); “O Come, All Ye Faithful” (Herbei, o ihr Gläub’gen); and "Silent Night" (Stille Nacht), and were sung in alternating verses of German and English.



After the service, a Christkindlmarkt offered bratwursts, glühwein, kinderpunsch and gingerbread, creating a charming atmosphere outside Memorial Chapel.



German Sgt. Maj. Thomas Vogel, the German senior enlisted liaison to the Combined Arms Command, spoke to the meaning of sharing German culture and tradition with the Fort Leavenworth community, saying the event is a highlight for German soldiers and their families, giving them a sense of home during their time at Fort Leavenworth.



“The German families at Fort Leavenworth host the event with the personal meaning and motivation of cultivating and celebrating their cultural identity,” Vogel said. “We are driven by a desire to preserve and share cherished German Christmas traditions like the Christkindlmarkt, providing a piece of home while stationed abroad. This is a deliberate effort to foster cross-cultural exchange, build strong community bonds between the German and American military families, and infuse the holiday season with the authentic spirit and ‘magic’ of a European Christmas market.”



German soldiers serve as course participants, instructors, or liaison elements within Combined Arms Command and Army University. Vogel said that during their time at Fort Leavenworth, German soldiers and families notice how open and enthused the American community is to interact with German culture and tradition.



“The American community has responded with notable enthusiasm and appreciation, making the event a highly anticipated annual tradition,” Vogel said. “Visitors eagerly line up to experience an authentic slice of German culture without traveling to Europe. The atmosphere, complete with traditional decor, unique vendors and classic food items like bratwurst is widely embraced. The community values the family-friendly and welcoming environment, viewing it as a special opportunity to create new holiday memories and engage in a rich, shared cultural experience.”