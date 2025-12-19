(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    German Advent service, Christkindlmarkt celebrate season, community friendships at Fort Leavenworth [Image 5 of 7]

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    German Military Chaplain (Militärpfarrer) Marvin Döbler leads the bilingual Advent service Dec. 10, 2025, in Memorial Chapel at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Döbler, and Military Chaplain Assistant (Militärseelsorgeassistentin) Ute Schenk, are part of the German Evangelical Military Chaplaincy based at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, which is responsible for the religious needs of German soldiers and families in the western United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9455153
    VIRIN: 251210-D-LX278-4313
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, German Advent service, Christkindlmarkt celebrate season, community friendships at Fort Leavenworth [Image 7 of 7], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

