German Military Chaplain (Militärpfarrer) Marvin Döbler leads the bilingual Advent service Dec. 10, 2025, in Memorial Chapel at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Döbler, and Military Chaplain Assistant (Militärseelsorgeassistentin) Ute Schenk, are part of the German Evangelical Military Chaplaincy based at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, which is responsible for the religious needs of German soldiers and families in the western United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Bergosh/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office)
German Advent service, Christkindlmarkt celebrate season, community friendships at Fort Leavenworth
