U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Steven Manning parks a snow machine while Marines off load a KC-130J SUPER HERCULES in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2025. Manning is an administrative clerk with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group. The Toys for Tots program highlight the Marine Corps' commitment to community support in the Arctic, while also enhancing the Marines’ preparedness for cold-weather operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)