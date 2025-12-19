(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission. [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Steven Manning parks a snow machine while Marines off load a KC-130J SUPER HERCULES in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 16, 2025. Manning is an administrative clerk with Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group. The Toys for Tots program highlight the Marine Corps' commitment to community support in the Arctic, while also enhancing the Marines’ preparedness for cold-weather operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9455035
    VIRIN: 251216-M-DI173-1335
    Resolution: 5074x4059
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission. [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    TOYSFORTOTS
    MFR
    4THLEB
    OPERATION POLAR KNIGHT
    4thFHG

