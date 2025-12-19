(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission. [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Airmen arrive in Anchorage, Alaska after completing their Toys for Tots mission, Dec. 16, 2025. The Marines, assigned to Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, and the Airmen, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, are participating in Operation Polar Knight in support of the Toys for Tots mission reaching remote Alaskan communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9455034
    VIRIN: 251216-M-DI173-1286
    Resolution: 3647x2918
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission. [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    TOYSFORTOTS
    MFR
    4THLEB
    OPERATION POLAR KNIGHT
    4thFHG

