U.S. Marines and U.S. Airmen arrive in Anchorage, Alaska after completing their Toys for Tots mission, Dec. 16, 2025. The Marines, assigned to Detachment Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, and the Airmen, assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron, are participating in Operation Polar Knight in support of the Toys for Tots mission reaching remote Alaskan communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9455030
|VIRIN:
|251216-M-DI173-1278
|Resolution:
|5377x4302
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines offload gear from KC-130 after completing Toys for Tots mission. [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS