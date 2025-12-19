(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership

    LANSING, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    Service members from the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces tour the Michigan Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS) in Lansing, Michigan, during a State Partnership Program engagement in December 2024. The visit provided an opportunity to observe maintenance operations, fleet management, and sustainment processes while strengthening military-to-military cooperation between Michigan and Sierra Leone. (Photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine, Michigan National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9455024
    VIRIN: 251205-A-DF232-8985
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: LANSING, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership [Image 4 of 4], by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership
    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership
    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership
    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery