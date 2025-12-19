(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership

    Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    Maj. Edward K. John of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces takes notes during a logistics and facility management engagement with the Michigan National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program in Lansing, Michigan, December 2024. The weeklong visit focused on sustainment processes, knowledge sharing, and strengthening the partnership between Michigan and Sierra Leone. (Photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine, Michigan National Guard)

    National Guard, State Partnership

