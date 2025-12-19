Maj. Edward K. John of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces takes notes during a logistics and facility management engagement with the Michigan National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program in Lansing, Michigan, December 2024. The weeklong visit focused on sustainment processes, knowledge sharing, and strengthening the partnership between Michigan and Sierra Leone. (Photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine, Michigan National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9455020
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-DF232-5843
|Resolution:
|3485x4128
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership
