Service members from the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces tour the Michigan Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS) in Lansing, Michigan, during a State Partnership Program engagement in December 2024. The visit provided an opportunity to observe maintenance operations, fleet management, and sustainment processes while strengthening military-to-military cooperation between Michigan and Sierra Leone. (Photo by 1st Lt. Paige Bodine, Michigan National Guard)
Michigan National Guard Hosts Sierra Leone to Strengthen New Partnership
